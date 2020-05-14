Letter: Enjoy the hunt, but think of conservation, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s currently wild turkey season in Iowa and hunters are seeing signs of a promising hunting season. There are a few weeks left of wild turkey hunting in Iowa and during this time it's important to remember to make safe choices while enjoying the great outdoors.

The coronavirus outbreak has increased social distancing and has eliminated dozens of entertainment options. Iowans are looking at the outdoors for recreation and it’s a good reminder to be mindful of hunters. Please wear orange when venturing out into the wilderness, it helps hunters so much. As people are encouraged to wear masks, hunters are encouraged to wear reflecting gear in the woods. Hunting and fishing licenses are skyrocketing right now and the licenses fees will help provide for conservation projects all Iowans can enjoy.

Climate change and destruction of Iowa wildlife has created a downward trend for Iowa hunters. The outbreaks at meatpacking plants have been devastating and have created an increase in hunting. The broken meat supply chain has most Iowans worried and hunters who are loading their freezers with game are also looking at local meat lockers for stability.

Enjoy Iowa’s outdoor recreational opportunities and support local meat lockers but also contact Senator Grassley and make conservation a priority during this difficult time.

Preston Harms, Nashua

