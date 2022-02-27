LETTER: Eminent domain threat to area farmers

Political Power and Money

Everyone by now has heard of the 710 miles of hazardous CO2 pipeline Summit Solutions and Navigator are trying to dig in across Iowa farmland.

February 16, 2022 Senate File 2130 was on Commerce Committee agenda. This bill would limit the power of eminent domain to be used against farmers. The political power in this state is, namely Gov. Kim Reynolds. She decided this bill should not be presented to the full committee and it was pulled from the agenda. This is an example of political power anything she doesn’t like will not come up for discussion in any committee. At election time we all need to have a discussion about seeing where her concern for we the people lies. Everyone should have a discussion on that; maybe we needed a change in governors’ office.

February 18, 2022 House File 2320 was introduced today that bans the use of eminent domain for private projects on agricultural land. If pasted this bill could stop the pipelines. We should all watch this bill to see if it gets tabled and pulled like the Senate bill then we will know if we have a problem at the top.

Money often said to be the root of all evil I believe that to an extent. These companies have multi billionaire investment money behind them. They see a moneymaking deal where they can grab land cheap or condemn it; they have no consideration for the land. Some of these farms are century farms and some are longer than century and they just want to rip through and destroyed the land for this pipeline. Both companies will get tax breaks and grants and have hardly any skin in the game. They certainly don’t have a century of hard work building up the land and growing a good crop. I do not think the ethanol plants really need them, at the present time approximately 50 % are idle. The plants have multiple options for their CO2, and this pipeline is not even a proven way to collect CO2, but if you throw enough money around in Iowa and Washington DC they might just get done.

If pipelines win this battle we definitely need a major change at the top in Iowa and all the way to Washington DC to Joni Ernst office another pipeline promoter.

Remember that when you go to the polls for the next election.

Brenda A. Barr

Small landowner Hancock County, IA

