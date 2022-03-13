LETTER: Comments on the SOTU response by Gov. Kim Reynolds

Gov. Reynolds gave a nice speech in her response to the SOTU, she reads well, had a beautiful setting, and she has a terrific speech writer. I take issue with her last few remarks, she said, ”in my oath of office given five years ago, to Iowa people, I would never lose sight of who I was working for.” Today, this is contentious, because she has lost sight of Iowa farmers. We are so far back in her rearview mirror, we are unidentifiable in the pipeline issue.

No one in Iowa needs a pipeline. June 2018, Farm Journal, AgWeb article states: At 200 bushel per acre, every acre of corn absorbs 8 tons of carbon dioxide. 2012 US farmers grew almost 100 million acres of corn and absorbed 800 million tons of carbon dioxide. Everybody needs to know that information. Summit has stated it can remove up to 12 million ton of carbon dioxide a year. So why do farmers need this pipeline? Farmers already remove a huge share of CO2 from the air.

Yesterday’s news said Howard Hamm fracking billionaire is coming to Iowa to help put in their CO2 pipeline, this morning 3/5/22 ABC news, Bismarck, North Dakota stated: ND’s biggest oil driller says he will commit $250 billion to fund a proposed pipeline to gather CO2 produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest. Hamm crows about his breakthroughs in pumping even more petroleum and natural gas out of rock deep underground. He has been drilling in North Dakota for decades. Do Iowa farmers need him?

Big money is what interests Gov. Reynolds not farmers or farm land of Iowa.

So much for “not losing sight of who she’s working for!!”

Brenda A. Barr, landowner

Hancock County

