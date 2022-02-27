LETTER: Climate change needs addressing

The Need to Address Climate Change
The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record. The ten warmest years on record have all occurred since 1998. Global warming is accelerating. We have seen more droughts, forest fires, heat waves and glacial melting. Migration to the U.S. southern border is driven in part because drought is making farming increasingly unsustainable in Central America. Climate change brings more than just heat-related problems. It also is causing more frequent and intense weather events: heavier rains and more flooding, more frequent hurricanes, heavier winter storms, derechos, and tornadoes in winter.
Climate change will continue to accelerate if we do not address rising greenhouse gases, due primarily to fossil fuels. The need is urgent. There are bipartisan talks in congress to put together a climate change bill. This is the perfect time to contact Representative Feenstra and Senators Grassley and Ernst to ask them to recognize the severity of the problem and the need to support appropriately large and urgent action.
Bruce Trimble
Member, Citizens Climate Advocates of North Central Iowa
Mason City