LETTER: Climate change needs addressing

The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record. The ten warmest years on record have all occurred since 1998. Global warming is accelerating. We have seen more droughts, forest fires, heat waves and glacial melting. Migration to the U.S. southern border is driven in part because drought is making farming increasingly unsustainable in Central America. Climate change brings more than just heat-related problems. It also is causing more frequent and intense weather events: heavier rains and more flooding, more frequent hurricanes, heavier winter storms, derechos, and tornadoes in winter.