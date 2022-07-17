 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Cerro Gordo GOP not what it seems

As a current duly elected Cerro Gordo County GOP Central Committee member, and having served in several officer positions over twenty plus years. I’m writing today with a heavy heart on where the county party is under the new leadership.

I read the July 2nd article about a new GOP office opening up and will point out a few inaccurate statements made.

The statement that “there is good energy from everybody involved with CGGOP", couldn’t be farther from the truth. There are several sitting CC members, including myself, who have or want to resign because of the division caused by the current leader. I was recently blocked from a social media site because I disagreed with a post. Four others were also blocked that day. Just last week three more have been blocked because they don’t agree. Actions like that are a dictatorship, not who true Republicans are supposed to be.

The precinct I reside in never ran out of Republican ballots. There was a statement made that every location ran out of precinct ballots.

As for the new space, not all of us sitting members have been privy to the lease agreement and details about the office.

During the primary, there was a lack of respect for remaining neutral by the leadership. Campaigning for one candidate over another is not how it’s done until after the primary election. By not recognizing the division in our own county party and sweeping it under the rug will only hurt us in the long run.

I got involved all those years ago to have a voice, it’s time I use it.

Pat Weydert

Rockwell

