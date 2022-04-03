LETTER: Cannon Ball locomotive engine needs volunteers

There was an old county song made popular by the legendary country western star George Jones, titled “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”. As spring approaches, the weather gets warmer, flowers are in bloom and people begin to patronize our wonderful parks. I know for a fact that the #457 Steam locomotive and the Cannon Ball Gardens attract people of interest from around the country.

We need volunteers to “Fill Those Shoes”. This would be a great opportunity for students who need community volunteer hours to contribute their time to help with staffing the Cannon Ball throughout the summer. If you are retired and looking for a way to keep busy, we would welcome your help. We need to keep the Cannon Ball open every weekend and holidays from mid-May to mid-October (1-4 p.m.). That amounts to around 50 days. It would be nice if we could find 50 volunteers to give up 4 hours out their summer to help keep the #457 Steam Locomotive stay open every weekend. The group currently has fewer than a dozen to fill the 50 days.