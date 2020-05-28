Letter: Beth Enright was committed to Mason City residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I met Beth Enright in 1990 when working on the 1992 update of the City Comprehensive Plan. She was the secretary in the City Planning Department. She was very smart and caught on quickly to the many items of information in the plan. Later, I knew Beth when she was the secretary to the City Historical and Preservation Commission. She was very good at researching the information needed to place a property on the Historic Preservation List.

When the City Planning Department became the Community Development Department, Beth was promoted to work with the city administration on applications for grants for funds to apply to various city projects. She became very successful at obtaining funds for various types of community improvements and programs.

Therefore, Beth worked for the city for over 30 years as a member of teams working to obtain additional funds for many types of city projects. She will be remembered by all those who worked with her for her true commitment and skills to help Mason City.

Jack Leaman, former city planning director and consultant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0