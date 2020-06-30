Letter: As usual, Tulsa rally was all about Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was driving home from my grandson's basketball tournament in Des Moines recently and listening to CNN. They were talking about the huge overflow crowd Trump and his campaign were expecting in Tulsa with full capacity at 20,000 inside and overflow of 40,000 or more outside.

Before long the reporting changed that the numbers were going to be far short of expectations. Reporters at the scene indicated that there were all kinds of empty seats inside and not 40,000 outside that could not get in, not even 40. Anybody could have gotten in. Before Trump knew of the low turnout, he instructed his pilot to do an Air Force One "fly over" the arena to thrill the huge crowd that was not there.

How embarrassing and reports were that Trump was enraged. Reporters on the scene estimated only about 12 people outside, and they were the ones that were taking down the stage because the outside program had been canceled. His rambling incoherent two-hour speech was the usual ton of flat out lies, misinformation, incorrect information, displaying his extreme narcissism and that he doesn't actually have a clue about almost anything.