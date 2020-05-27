Letter: Admiral Franken has done it all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because the Dems in Washington created a Goliath with millions before the filing deadline, Admiral Mike Franken entered the senate primary as David. Despite constant claims to the contrary, other candidates are very well funded by corporate millions from PACs or their own, enabling foul attack ads.

Franken’s campaign has done none of that; I have buckets of oppo I can’t use because the Admiral finds it distasteful. This is a different sort of campaign.

I found this FaceBook post by J Eric Sandoval who is a CA resident.

“… I served under Mr Franken aboard the USS Dahlgren many years ago. He was a strong leader as a Dept. Head and my Command Duty Officer.

He was fair, levelheaded, and someone you wanted to impress or have look favorably upon you. Not because of fear but because you admired him enough that his respect, appreciation, or even a nod would make you feel like you were doing good.

His character and integrity are more than admirable, they’re something I would want in a Senator representing me in an environment which is filled with treachery and self-interest.

Consider that he can do nothing for me and owes me nothing, but Iowa is important to America. Consider that.” [edited for brevity]