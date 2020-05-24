Letter: A walk among the stones

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Memorial Day approaches people will remember and visit the cemeteries with thoughts of loved ones and families who they cherished.

Take time to look around as you take that walk, notice the number of military bronze plaques, some small, some large. Take time to read them and think of the events and wars they experienced to protect our country and its people.

As a member of the American Legion Honor Guard since last Memorial Day we have laid to final rest many of our brethren. Two were Battle of the Bulge veterans, one from the Okinawa Campaign, a former Army Ranger in his 50’s, a belly gunner of a WWII bomber, Korean vets, Vietnam vets.

I ran across one of my classmates fathers’ stone, a quiet, kind man who won the Silver Star in WWII. I wonder what he did, his sons never talked about it. We laid three Navy WWII vets in the same general area and as irony has it there were many more nearby.

The veterans are everywhere; before and after our services we spend time walking amidst the stones reading them, wondering about their service and thanking them. Remember them, honor them and their sacrifices please, they deserve it. Thank you.

Steven Howell, Post 101 commander of the Mason City American Legion

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0