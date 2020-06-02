Let's meet all our challenges with love: Letter

This year has turned our world upside down. With the pandemic, economic uncertainty, divisiveness, and social injustice bombarding us daily, it is hard not to fall into hopelessness. The problems that are facing our community seem overwhelming and often we don’t know where to start, but I know that we will tackle these problems like we tackle all problems--together.
During my tenure at United Way of North Central Iowa, I have seen first hand the power of our community. We are a region of hand-raisers that are quick to lend a hand, give generously, and stand up to ensure that our community remains strong, even in the bleakest of times. With your help, we have been able to quickly respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic by helping to keep kids fed, supported seniors, and helping our nonprofit partners weather this storm. We have also partnered with the North Iowa Economic Development Authority to support our small business community. United Way does this because the strength of our region's future is built on how strong our families, neighborhoods, and businesses are. We can only do this because of all of you. You are the driver of our work and we are here for you.
The problems that we are facing can and only should be met with love. Love of each other, love of our community, and love for what is possible. I truly believe we are more alike than different and we should make time and space for the stories of others. Listen with empathy when someone shares their story and connect with them in your shared humanness. Know, that no matter what you are reading or what is being shared in social media, we are in this together, we will come out of this together, and we will move forward.
Jen Arends, CEO, United Way of North Central Iowa
