Let's go back to having the cleanest streets: Letter
Let's go back to having the cleanest streets: Letter

A plow clears a road near downtown Mason City as snow falls in January 2020.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

As a lifetime resident of Mason City, I have seen lots of changes. As we once again approach winter I would like to comment on our streets.

As a child growing up, Mason City was known for having the CLEANEST streets in North Iowa. They were cleaned down to the pavement. Not a bit of snow remained. The intersections were cleaned and sanded and not that SLUCH junk that we have put on them now. You SLIDE through the intersection. It would be nice to have streets cleared down to the pavement so we don't have the snow build up on streets and our pot holes in the snow.

Whatever happened to our pride? We don't do that any more because it DULLS? (da, da) the blades. Well, blades can be sharpened but that requires time and effort. Let's go back to the turn of the century when we had the CLEANEST streets in North Iowa.

Bill White, Mason City

