Let's go back to having the cleanest streets: Letter

As a lifetime resident of Mason City, I have seen lots of changes. As we once again approach winter I would like to comment on our streets.

As a child growing up, Mason City was known for having the CLEANEST streets in North Iowa. They were cleaned down to the pavement. Not a bit of snow remained. The intersections were cleaned and sanded and not that SLUCH junk that we have put on them now. You SLIDE through the intersection. It would be nice to have streets cleared down to the pavement so we don't have the snow build up on streets and our pot holes in the snow.