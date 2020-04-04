Let's all focus on saving lives and serving others: Letter

Maybe we are suffering mortally and economically due to a nearly worldwide illness called greed. We’ve cut funding for healthcare and other essential human services to maximize profits. The focus in the past 30-plus years has been on money way more than on God and people in need. Many people, but way too few, have benefited from unrealistic and unsustainable increases in wealth.

If we ALL focus in the next few months on saving as many lives as we can (maintaining safe distances to flatten the curve so our depleted healthcare systems can save as many lives as possible) and also focus on helping those who are most in need, we’ll know after this is over that we did our best for humanity. We’ll gird our systems against future calamities and happily profit humanely, godly and economically for years ... until greed disease whacks us again.