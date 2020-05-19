Let them eat pork ... that they come get: Letter

If indeed the true story about U.S. pork is that our processing capacity is short, export needs must be met even if there is not enough processed pork to fill the shelves domestically, and there is an ever-growing line of market hogs with nowhere to go but a grave; then Mr. President maybe you should contact all your export customers, have them fire up their military cargo planes, and have them meet their product on the hoof in Des Moines. Let them find the means to process.