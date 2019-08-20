Many people find it difficult to talk about climate change, even with friends and relatives. Whether you believe in climate change or not, having a civil and open discussion about the topic is important. Part of the problem is that climate change has become a partisan issue when it is actually a scientific issue.
To help overcome these barriers, the Union of Concerned Scientists has come up with four simple tips to help friends and family talk about climate change.
The first tip is to meet people where they are. It is important to listen to the other person's perspective with patience and interest and not launch into a canned response. There is an old saying that others will not be interested in what you have to say until you show interest in what they have to say.
To find out what the person thinks about climate change, ask them open-ended questions that allow them plenty of latitude in how they want to respond.
The second tip is to realize that connection outweighs facts. Find areas of agreement before you start discussing areas of disagreement. Connect your perspective to the values you share with the person.
The third tip is to understand that the goal is conversation, not conquest. Don't make it a competition of competing facts. It should be a sharing and learning experience for both sides. The goal is to increase the amount of conversation, not to create converts or keep score.
Remember that people rarely change their opinion before someone else's eyes. We usually like to present ourselves as firm in our convictions and try to avoid being "wrong" about something.
The fourth tip is to focus on the person across from you. They have thoughts and feelings and needs just like you.
Jack Leaman, Climate Advocates of North Central Iowa
The 5th tip is to admit man-made climate change is a scam and just another transfer the wealth scheme.
