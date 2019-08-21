{{featured_button_text}}

As someone who grew up enjoying most of the summertime activities that go on around Clear Lake, I'm extremely thankful, yet just as surprised that there aren't more injuries or fatalities from people riding bike around the lake.

I understand bike riders deserve to be able to enjoy riding downtown or around the lake. However, these bike riders need to follow the laws made for them just as auto drivers need to the follow the laws they need to follow.

Thousands of bicycles and bikers line Main Street in Clear Lake in this file photo from July 2010, when Clear Lake was an overnight stop for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

It's the law that bike riders ride single file when biking with friends. They also need to signal when making turns.

I, along with others, would like to see more police activity around the lake to watch for these infractions, but more importantly, to enforce these laws. 

I would like to think we all want to keep the fun going around Clear Lake.

PJ Kruger, Clear Lake

