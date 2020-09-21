Legler shows commitment to recorder's office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am so proud to be supporting AnnMarie Legler as the next Cerro Gordo County recorder. With her 8 years in the recorder’s office, she has the experience and the knowledge of all aspects in the office. She understands the processes in the recorder’s office and how they relate to the other offices in the courthouse.

AnnMarie always has the highest level of respect and professionalism toward the customers. Her level of accuracy and ability reflect the commitment she gave to me when I was the county recorder. She will continue to keep the Cerro Gordo County Recorder’s Office a place where customers know they are receiving confident and accurate service.

Please join me in casting your vote for AnnMarie Legler as your next Cerro Gordo County Recorder.

Colleen Pearce, Rockwell

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0