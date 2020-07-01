Kneel and stand is a win-win solution: Letter
Kneel and stand is a win-win solution: Letter

Iowa Nebraska Football

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57), with offensive lineman Justin Britt (63), carries the Heroes Game Trophy following the Hawkeyes' 27-24 win last season over Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Jerry Smith

I am a veteran, U of Iowa grad, and lifelong Hawkeye fan. I love standing in Kinnick Stadium with 70,000 other fans and singing the National Anthem. Now retired in Florida, my eyes tear up as I watch the WAVE on TV with images of young children with their bare scalps and IV poles. It reminds you that football is just a game; there are more important things. This is the Iowa I love and remember, not the hateful speeches of now defeated racist Rep. Steve King.

If the Iowa football players decide to kneel for the National Anthem, in light of recent events, I support them. A possible win-win solution would be for all the players to join arms and kneel together until "O say does that Star Spangled Banner..." and then all stand up together showing their resolve that they and we will all go forward as one team, one state, and one nation in our quest to end racism.

We can show the rest of the country the IOWA WAY, like we have with the Hawkeye Wave!

David MacMillan, MCHS Class of 1961

