Keep carbon in the soil, where it belongs: Letter

It’s time to rethink farming practices and look for ways to keep the carbon in the soil, where it will no longer corrode our atmosphere. Fall tilling releases large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere as well as burning of fossil fuels. When released into the atmosphere it is difficult to remove. That’s why our planet is in so much trouble today.

We have caused the earth to be out of balance with nature by man adding excessive CO2 amounts of carbon to an already carbon polluted atmosphere. The carbon in our atmosphere hangs around for a long time and has been accumulating for hundreds of thousands of years. Every time a farmer plows his field, you drive your car or feed a coal fired power plant it goes into a crowded carbon atmosphere.

Carbon dioxide is detrimental to our atmosphere, but needed for plants and healthy soils. That’s why it needs to remain in the ground. Placing carbon back into the ground helps the food chain and offsets the harm of burning fossil fuels. Carbon dioxide becomes a poisonous gas when there is too much of it in the air you breathe and ultimately will lead to central nervous system damage and respiratory deterioration in humans (asthma) and other air breathing animals.