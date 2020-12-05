Keep carbon in the soil, where it belongs: Letter

Pray for insistent church-goers
To everyone gathering for in-person worship:
I do not agree with the SCOTUS decision and I believe that people gathering inside for church is not only dangerous but make people think Christians are stupid.
Do you not believe science? Do you not understand the concept of exponential growth? Did you know that group singing is the most dangerous activity of all? Even more dangerous that jamming in a bar.
If your denomination handled snakes, I would fight for the right of any disciple who feels called to because their choices only endanger the lives of those who believe as they do.
I have 2 kids and a grandkid who are nurses and they are horrified by in-person congregations, not because you are risking your own lives with your choices, but you’re risking theirs and mine.
I’ll pray for you, as I pray for our other churches making such irresponsible decisions. Please, dear Lord, drop the scales from their eyes so that they understand that these choices are only prolonging the plague.
Tracy Smith, Clear Lake
Keep carbon in soil, where it belongs
It’s time to rethink farming practices and look for ways to keep the carbon in the soil, where it will no longer corrode our atmosphere. Fall tilling releases large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere as well as burning of fossil fuels. When released into the atmosphere it is difficult to remove. That’s why our planet is in so much trouble today.
We have caused the earth to be out of balance with nature by man adding excessive CO2 amounts of carbon to an already carbon polluted atmosphere. The carbon in our atmosphere hangs around for a long time and has been accumulating for hundreds of thousands of years. Every time a farmer plows his field, you drive your car or feed a coal fired power plant it goes into a crowded carbon atmosphere.
Carbon dioxide is detrimental to our atmosphere, but needed for plants and healthy soils. That’s why it needs to remain in the ground. Placing carbon back into the ground helps the food chain and offsets the harm of burning fossil fuels. Carbon dioxide becomes a poisonous gas when there is too much of it in the air you breathe and ultimately will lead to central nervous system damage and respiratory deterioration in humans (asthma) and other air breathing animals.
Before the white man, the prairies were filled with tall grasses, their root systems helped to sequester the carbon. Today it is estimated that only 3 percent of this countries tall grass prairies remain. The world’s cultivated soils have lost between 50 and 70 percent of their original carbon stock, much of which has oxidized upon exposure to air to become CO2. We all need to reduce our carbon footprint, our existence depends on it.
Please get involved and educated yourself on this important topic.
Mark Suby, Mason City
Haganman ouster disregards patients
To the Mitchell County Regional Health Center Board,
Over the past 28 years, I have operated on over 15,000 severely injured patients as an Orthopaedic trauma surgeon. I was also born and raised in Osage. Accordingly, I understand 1) the magnitude of the physician-patient relationship; and 2) Osage, Iowa. While not knowing intricate details pertaining to dismissing Mark Haganman, this was a board-related financial decision which completely disregards the well-being of countless patients, families and a remarkable community.
Unfortunately, it is notably clear that the board has negligible understanding of the magnitude of this action. The board doesn’t understand the fear and loneliness, let alone the physical pain, that accompanies sickness and injury. Mark Haganman understands this as well as any doctor I have ever known and has provided exceptional care for 30 years. I have heard first-hand from numerous patients, including my mother, the care that Mark always gives. I understand how his care fosters hope and trust for the sick and injured who will always be the most vulnerable people in the community.
The board has put a price tag on trust, hope and exceptional medical care in Osage. I would challenge anyone of the board members, for just a single day, to provide the service that Mark Haganman has provided every day for 30 years. My sense tells me that any one of them would quickly be distracted by an Excel spreadsheet. What truly matters in medicine is caring and hope. You just dismissed an exceptional physician who understands this.
Mark, thank you for what you have done for my family. Your dedication and care inspire everyone of us who helps the sick and injured.
Todd McKinley, professor of orthopaedic surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine
