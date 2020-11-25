Keep asking the questions: Letter

Intelligence looks like insanity to imbeciles.

Why do far left U.S. citizens seemingly refuse to think below the surface? Every accusation made by the right is, literally, researchable on Google; the very platform saying it's all fake, debunked, lies and misinformation. It's absolutely mind-blowing to those of us who have survived mind control and made our way through.

I just want to shake people and exclaim, "Why won't you admit that until it's proven untrue, all things are possible? How is that an unfair statement? As bipartisan a statement as that is, they still hear, in their brain, that my statement makes them wrong. What is going on? It's as if they've been activated by some satellite that has turned them into zombie sheeple. I'm not even siding with the right by my statement but they're so addicted to their need to be right in the face of accuracy.

Being "right" is a moral position. To be on the right side of something. Being correct is an accuracy position. And people can be both if we're willing to question everything. Trust but confirm. Don't be a cynic but do be cynical. There is such a thing as healthy prejudice. Government is training us to hate one another.

Blayne Douglas, Mason City

