Join the Lions Club as we celebrate our centennial: Letter

On May 12, 2020, the Mason City Noon Lions Club celebrate the centennial anniversary of our charter. While our celebration has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration will be held at a later date to allow the club to celebrate this exciting milestone. The Mason City Noon Lions Club continues to serve the Mason City community in many ways but most importantly, children age 5 and under are screened for vision problems.

Children of this age generally can't report their own vision issues so our club and other Lions Clubs in Iowa partner with Iowa KidSight and the University of Iowa to screen these children to find those that may have a vision issue. We continue to be Knights of the Blind as called to service by Helen Keller in 1925. Our club's history includes our founding president William "Westy" Westfall, who served as president of the International Lions Club in 1926, the only Iowan to have served in this capacity. The Mason City Noon Lions Club is one of the first 100 clubs chartered and worldwide, clubs now number 46,000-plus.

Our club meets weekly on Wednesday noon and is open to men and women who wish to serve their local community. While we are not currently meeting due to the pandemic, we encourage people who wish to join us to reach out to us on our Facebook page, Mason City Noon Lions Club.