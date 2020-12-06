Johnson: 'Buy local' is an investment in your community

Local businesses are the cornerstone of our community, and are the definition of loyal. They are the ones we turn to when we need things sponsored, when we need volunteers and when we need a helping hand.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong, our small businesses have been enduring enormous challenges and could use our support during this important holiday season more than ever before.
Buy Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace. When you purchase a gift card through this marketplace, you are providing local businesses a timely and needed boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce.
A special thanks to the local Hy-Vee stores as the presenting sponsor, and MBT Bank as a supporting sponsor so that there are no setup fees for any local business. Every little bit helps now, so I encourage you to go to https://localbusiness.lee.net/globe-gazette and start your holiday shopping today with these local businesses.
In addition to the buy local marketplace, the local Hy-Vee stores and the Globe Gazette are introducing an opportunity for small local business to “Share the Space, Support Local.” This is a program in which Hy-Vee and the Globe are partnering to give a select number of local small business the space and promotion to showcase and sell their products at one of the local Hy-Vee stores.
These small business could be local baked goods, meal solutions, prepared foods, gifts, local produce, or local businesses. If you have a small business and you would like to participate in the Share the Space, Support Local program, please contact store director J.J. Hesnard at 641-424-9741 or email jhesnard@hy-vee.com.
Let’s make this holiday season an awesome one for our entire community by supporting our local small businesses.
Wishing each of you a safe and Happy Holiday Season!
Janet Johnson is publisher of the Globe Gazette and the weekly publications associated with the Globe. She can be reached at 641-421-0507, or by email at janet.johnson@globegazette.com.
