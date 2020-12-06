Johnson: 'Buy local' is an investment in your community

Local businesses are the cornerstone of our community, and are the definition of loyal. They are the ones we turn to when we need things sponsored, when we need volunteers and when we need a helping hand.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong, our small businesses have been enduring enormous challenges and could use our support during this important holiday season more than ever before.

Buy Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace. When you purchase a gift card through this marketplace, you are providing local businesses a timely and needed boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce.

A special thanks to the local Hy-Vee stores as the presenting sponsor, and MBT Bank as a supporting sponsor so that there are no setup fees for any local business. Every little bit helps now, so I encourage you to go to https://localbusiness.lee.net/globe-gazette and start your holiday shopping today with these local businesses.