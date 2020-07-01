John Skipper column had 'interesting' choice of words: Letter
John Skipper column had 'interesting' choice of words: Letter

I don't know John Skipper's political leanings, but I was interested in his choice of words in his column June 21. "... spewing Republican propaganda, others offering Democratic perspectives ... " I don't watch either Fox News or MSNBC so I can't speak smartly about their objectivity. I enjoy John's perspective on life in general and happenings in Mason City, in particular.

Bob Kuefler, Forest City

