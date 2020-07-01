John Skipper column had 'interesting' choice of words: Letter

I don't know John Skipper's political leanings, but I was interested in his choice of words in his column June 21. "... spewing Republican propaganda, others offering Democratic perspectives ... " I don't watch either Fox News or MSNBC so I can't speak smartly about their objectivity. I enjoy John's perspective on life in general and happenings in Mason City, in particular.
Bob Kuefler, Forest City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!