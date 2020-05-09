Jeremy Taylor for Iowa District 4: Letter
Jeremy Taylor for Iowa District 4: Letter

With the primary coming up June 2, I want to lift up Jeremy Taylor for the US House of Representatives in the 4th District. I fully endorse him for his clear message to us as a limited government Republican. He stands for life, our historic rights and values, and is a known leader. His values as a Christian conservative and constitutionalist will serve us well. He will work hard for District 4 Iowans in Congress. His focus is to:

  1. Win back the US House to partner with President Trump and fight socialism
  2. Protect life using his “Defend Life” plan
  3. Reduce taxes, spending, and generational debt
  4. Smaller government
  5. Defend the 2nd Amendment
  6. Support agricultural economy

Jeremy Taylor is a major in the Iowa Army National Guard and serves as a chaplain in the Army. He is campaigning on his own merits and as a former state representative, he has experience in the government sector as well as the business sector as a small business owner. He is also active in the Woodbury School District.

It is plain to see that Jeremy is the candidate most qualified to work for us in the 4th District.

Nancy Rockman, Mason City

