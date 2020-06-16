J.D. Scholten will protect voters' rights: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First, allow me to congratulate our Secretary of State, Paul Pate, on a flawless execution of Iowa’s Primary. We broke every voter participation record and more than doubled 2016’s primary showing. Way to go, Iowa!

Compare and contrast that with the abysmal Georgia debacle. Broken machines, lines around the block, endless hours of waiting to vote … in the black parts of town. The white neighborhoods had virtually no lines. I wasn’t particularly surprised; Governor Kemp has been a pro at voter suppression for years.

So how did Iowa’s Republican Senate react to the elegant solution of keeping Iowans safe AND protecting our freedom to vote? They decided to scrap (Republican) Pate’s mail-in voting protocol. Seriously!?!

America cheered when Randy Feenstra beat Steve King. I received congratulations from all over the country and stowed my J.D. Scholten “Sorry About Steve King” shirt. The hubris of Randy thinking he could have pulled off that victory without such robust participation staggers me. Feenstra’s first vote after the Primary was to squelch voter participation.

I’m in the very highest coronavirus risk group and as soon as Absentee Ballot Request forms are available, I’m loading my walker up with them and knocking on doors so that J.D. Scholten goes to Washington as my Congressman.