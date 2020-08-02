It's simple to stay safe: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 came to planet Earth with a deadly force. Avoid getting it. Some have lived through having it. Some have died. It is put in the air by people that have droplets come out of their mouth by talking, sneezing, coughing. This travels six feet or more away from them and stays in the air several minutes. It also can get on an infected person's hands and their unwashed hands can transfer to places they touch.

We are told to use hand sanitizers, wear a mask out in public, make sure to cover our nose and mouth. We protect each other that way. Also by washing hands for 20 seconds. I worked as a nurse aide in the 20th century, in the newborn nursery. We had to do a three-minute hand scrub to begin with and wash our hands between babies. We took very good care of "your" babies, just like they were our very own. The oldest baby I took care of is 72 years old this year and the youngest is 27 years old this year.

Parents: Please teach your children how to stay safe when they go back to school. God be with you.

Erma Petersen, Mason City

