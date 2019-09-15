Doctors Jessica Gold (psychiatry professor, Washington University, St. Louis) and Megan Ranney (associate emergency-medicine professor, Brown University) maintain there is no factual link between mental illness and violence against others. People with mental health disorders are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators.
From 1995 to 2014, 40% of the 400 news stories selected randomly pointed to mental illness being the cause of violence. Therefore, people automatically associated all gun deaths with mental illness.
However, Gold and Ranney claim there is a much stronger correlation between mass shootings and other issues such as domestic violence.
“When we blame gun violence on mental illness, we create a ‘bugaboo’ that forestalls real progress.”
You have free articles remaining.
Even if we perfected our mental health system, we would not stop today’s gun violence epidemic. Hate and murder, they clearly state, are not mental illnesses. We know other countries have mental health issues also but not the thousands of gun deaths we endure every single year.
Let us not keep turning a blind eye to that “elephant” in the room. Certainly more thorough universal gun registration, banning rapid fire weapons and large magazines from civilians will help minimize gun deaths.
Johanna Anderson, Osage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.