I read that the Weather Channel wades into climate change (Oct. 23, 2019).

They are going to include interviews with nine presidential candidates on this topic. What do they know about climate change? Why don't they interview scientists who have studied climate and weather their whole lives? They might discover that "climate change" is a hoax to control people.

Earlier, there was an article about climate change causing sea most turtles to be born female. But according to a Reader's Digest article in December 1980 -- it is due to the 440 million pounds of highly toxic chemicals that are contaminating our rivers, lakes, oceans and landfills. Article is titled "PCBs: The Poison that Won't go Away." 

One of the main worries is that they cause cancer. We live in a contaminated world!

Joyce Pinke, Clear Lake

