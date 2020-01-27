It's not all bad news: Letter

Despite what seems like a constant barrage of bad news about the effects of climate change, such as the recent fires raging in Australia, efforts to reduce the impact of global warning are going on around the world.

Because trees reduce the amount of CO2 in the air and thereby lessen the impact of climate change, countries around the world have planted almost 14 billion of them over the last decade.

Although the Trump administration is backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement, 25 U.S. states and 534 American cities continue to strive to achieve its goal of reducing CO2 emissions 25% below their 2005 levels by 2030, just five years later than the deadline set by the Obama administration.

In Iowa our wind farms churn out almost 40% of the electricity we use in the state, replacing an enormous amount of fossil fuel that would have been burned to produce it.