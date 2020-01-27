It's not all bad news: Letter

Despite what seems like a constant barrage of bad news about the effects of climate change, such as the recent fires raging in Australia, efforts to reduce the impact of global warning are going on around the world.
Because trees reduce the amount of CO2 in the air and thereby lessen the impact of climate change, countries around the world have planted almost 14 billion of them over the last decade.
Although the Trump administration is backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement, 25 U.S. states and 534 American cities continue to strive to achieve its goal of reducing CO2 emissions 25% below their 2005 levels by 2030, just five years later than the deadline set by the Obama administration.
In Iowa our wind farms churn out almost 40% of the electricity we use in the state, replacing an enormous amount of fossil fuel that would have been burned to produce it.
In and around Mason City solar installations are being utilized to save money and at the same time reduce dependency on fossil fuel electricity. The first of these is the Mason City Public Library which installed solar panels that reduce its costs for electricity by one-third. Solar panels have also been installed in the new arena, and plans are underway by the city to utilize them at the airport and the pumping station which brings the city’s water up from the Jordan aquifer. NIACC is making plans to bring solar to its campus.
These actions remind us that significant efforts are being made to reduce the effects of climate change. We can take heart from them and do what we can to help out, no matter how small the effort may be, and in doing so become a part of the solution.
Richard Schinnow, Rock Falls