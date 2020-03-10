It may be time to keep our hands to ourselves

The handshake as we know it might date back to the 14th century, when knights and soldiers would extend their unclenched right hands toward each other in greeting to show that they were carrying no weapons.

These days, it would seem, the potential weapon isn't a knife, but the hand itself. Or rather, its propensity for picking up and holding onto microbes from contaminated surfaces, or from our own eyes or noses when we have certain illnesses. Those germs can then be transferred into the hands of the people we greet, while we can pick up their germs. We then will probably touch our own eyes or noses or mouths, potentially sickening ourselves and restarting the cycle.

Now that a novel coronavirus is spreading faster than Russian election propaganda, our hands are being cast in a new, suspicious light. We're being drilled in handwashing techniques as if we were all second-graders. With liquid hand sanitizers out of stock everywhere, we're being counseled on how to make our own out of alcohol and aloe vera gel. (Sadly, we may soon need a recipe for rubbing alcohol, which is also disappearing from store shelves.) And lately, the internet has been brimming with suggestions for socially acceptable ways to greet each other that don't involve passing viruses along blithely from one person to the next.

