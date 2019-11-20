Thank you so much to those Iowans who graciously donate to the veterans and their spouses at the Iowa Veterans Home.
All the extras we provide to our Veterans and their families, are made possible through generous donations. Your Iowa Veterans Home staff do a great job supporting the 500+ Veterans and their spouses but we need donations from people like you to continue to make IVH wonderful for all. Donations like yours help give our Veterans the extras that will make their lives better!
You can help us provide a great Christmas or recreational opportunities year round by donating to the Christmas or Recreation fund. Your support is crucial to our efforts to make this not just a place to live but a home.
You have free articles remaining.
If you’re able, we’d love it if you could make any donation to help us achieve our fundraising goals for the year. At IVH 100% of your contribution goes to the veterans and their spouses living here. Your donation will go towards Christmas or our Recreation Fund.
The ways you can donate are to go online at ivh.iowa.gov or to send a check in to Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit Street, Marshalltown, IA 50158.
Aimee Deimerly, Marshalltown
