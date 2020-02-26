Iowa's golden opportunity for pro-growth tax reform

As a result of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and elimination of numerous job killing regulations, the national economy is growing and states have benefited tremendously from this growth.

In 2018 the legislature passed the first major comprehensive tax reform legislation in a decade. Governor Kim Reynolds, in her Condition of the State Address, called for further tax relief. Governor Reynolds and many legislators understand that Iowa needs a pro-growth tax structure that allows Iowans to keep more of their hard-earned income and makes the state more competitive. Iowa’s economy is doing well and the budget is stable with an estimated $470 million budget surplus, which makes this a golden opportunity for policymakers to make Iowa even more economically competitive through bold tax reform..

The 2018 tax reform law lowered the top individual income tax rate to 8.53 percent in 2019 and the top corporate tax rate is scheduled to be lowered from 12 percent (the nation’s highest) to 9.8 percent by 2021. In 2023, the top personal income tax rate is scheduled to fall to 6.5 percent if a revenue triggers are met. Governor Reynolds has proposed the Invest in Iowa Act, which calls for further personal income tax relief, among other tax reforms. Part of the Governor’s plan calls for a 10 percent income tax cut in 2021 and lowering the top rate to 5.5 percent in 2023.