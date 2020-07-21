Intelligence means you believe the experts: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please take some time to fill in the following statement. "I'll believe that COVID has to be taken seriously when ..."

Some possible answers are (but you decide for yourself):

one or more of my immediate family members is hospitalized with the virus.

a grandparent dies from the virus in a nursing home

you become infected yourself

a close friend dies from the virus

you infect loved ones with the virus because you were asymptomatic

There are literally millions of Americans who have experienced one of these events. How many of them had previously denied the reality of the virus for themselves?

Have you ever stood out in a lightning storm with an umbrella up just to see if lightning does actually kill? If you haven't, then you are an intelligent person who doesn't have to experience every tragic event before you trust the experts who tell you how to avoid dangerous things.

So, I wrote this because I care about you. Feel free to pass it along to those that you care about. Hey, it's hard to change your mind about things but it's less painful to change before a tragedy than after.

John Severtson, Clear Lake

