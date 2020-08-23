In uncertain time, be thankful for Rep. Prichard: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of us would agree that this is a very uncertain time that we are living in. Individuals, families, schools, businesses and organizations are all trying to successfully cope with the consequences of a threat to our collective physical health. This virus is new to humankind and there are many unanswered questions about its behavior and how to go about freeing us from the disruption that it has caused.

Reflecting on this I find myself musing about people and things that I have faith and confidence in and realize that I am genuinely thankful for those people and things. This brings me to the point of this letter which is to encourage voters to give their undiluted support to State Representative Todd Prichard as he has offered to serve another term in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Todd has served us well because he understands the needs and challenges that the people of his district face each day. As a father of three young children and the husband of a middle school teacher Todd has worked to support strong schools especially rural schools and their unique needs. He has promoted ways to keep our local hospitals stable, our main street businesses open, expand markets for ag products and partnerships to improve water quality.