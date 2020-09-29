In God we should trust: Letter

David Wilkerson, author of "The Cross and the Switchblade," wrote a 1998 book, "America's Last Call," on the brink of a financial holocaust. Some time ago I picked up the book, bought it and put it in my stack of books to read.
This morning the "Good News Bible" was the Bible I picked up to read. Proverbs 29:18 was part of what I read: "A nation without God's guidance is a nation without order. Happy is the man who keeps God's law." Wow!
I should read "America's Last Call."
On the back cover, one of the paragraphs said: "A majority of Americans have concluded, Morals do not count. Let our leaders do as they please; just give us a booming economy. Let the good times roll. All that matters is prosperity."
David Wilkerson died a few years ago.
We face this time trusting and praying to God without doubting God. God does have the whole world in his hands.
Erma Petersen, Mason City
