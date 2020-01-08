Impeachment charges should be dismissed: Letter

In response to Julie Stewart Ziesman (Waukee):

I assume you are worried about the impeachment trial in the Senate being a "Mockery without Merit" because the impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives was also a "mockery without merit." The entire impeachment is based on a whistleblower who never testified and likely does not exist.

This new impeachment episode follows a two-year "mockery without merit" that the Dems called the Russia collusion investigation. So far the Dems have not provided President Trump with any of the constitutional protections he is entitled to and they also have not provided any real evidence of wrongdoing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As to "Why President Trump can ignore the subpoena," it's the same reason Obama could ignore the subpoena for Eric Holder during "Fast and Furious," when Obama's gun sales to Mexico resulted in the death of a border agent. The same reason Obama could order the agents who were present and involved in Benghazi debacle not to testify in the Benghazi hearings.

It's called "executive privilege" and when the opposition is trying to railroad a president who is not guilty of anything, his legitimate protection is executive privilege.