I'm voting country over pocketbook: Letter

I am one of those citizens who did fairly well because of the Trump/Republican tax cuts. The COVID-19 virus aside, the price we as a country have paid, in terms of character and intelligent effective leadership, both domestic and foreign, is a high one. I am not alone. One of the latest polls found that the majority of respondents will be voting country over pocketbook in this election. Why? We are losing our collective self respect.
Before voting, I hope everyone will give prayerful thought to the words of Brett McGurk, an American diplomat and attorney who served in a senior national security position under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.
"I served for two years in the Trump administration. There's never coherent planning on anything because Trump himself eschews process and reacts to whatever is in the news. It's all chaos and spasms-and it won't change so long as he is president."
Johanna Anderson, Osage
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!