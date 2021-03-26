I'm tired of political propaganda: Letter

We seem to be proud of not increasing taxes. I guess we should be proud of the old MCHS Building sitting on the demolition list. Lets be proud of the depot that has been on the same list due to the lack of effort by government over years. Look around at the lack of support for the infrastructure in this city. The goal of the government seems to be to cater to big business through tax breaks and extensions of deadlines (why do they even bother with the deadlines anyway, we seem to have government that is content to sit at their desks and collect their paychecks while Clear Lake has committed to and successfully completed hotels, shopping areas and infrastructure maintenance. Maybe it's time to replace the city employees who are not able to successfully perform the tasks that Clear Lake's employees have so well completed. Food for thought.