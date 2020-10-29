IHSAA deserves an F: Letter

As printed in the Globe on 10/25, the IHSAA has produced coronavirus guidelines for winter sports and has very effectively demonstrated that they cannot lead and standardize anything. If there was any leadership shown for fall sports it was not apparent to me; but then I only attended CC meets and football games.

Spectators were present at both with no standardization for them; and visually no standardization for the competitors. I have no idea what happened indoors with volleyball and swimming other than viewing printed photos from each sport and easily noting again no standardization. Being the first round of high school sports since the explosion of the pandemic, I can grant a lack of leadership by the IHSAA for fall sports as their learning process.

With winter sports there should be no "get out of jail card" grace given to the IHSAA, yet today I see 4 sports getting ready to operate under 4 sets of rules. Two have spectators, wrestling and bowling; basketball alludes to them not being present, but does not specifically state that; and swimming does not even address their role at all. Basketball players will be swimming in more hand sanitizer than swimmers in chlorinated water. Bowlers are doing no sanitizing at all, even though up to 12 balls will be returning through the same tube for each set of two teams.