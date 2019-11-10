There is and so it is that there is history to abortion.
The children of Israel worshiped an idol. Its name was called Moloch. Many children were offered to this idol.
Back to the present, are we any different than they?
Going back to my earlier statement the children of Israel got retribution for this in the invasion of Assyria and Babylon.
Does history repeat itself?
Russell Mcafee, Clear Lake
