I know first-hand NIACC's positive benefit: Letter
I know first-hand NIACC's positive benefit: Letter

I am writing this letter today in support of the NIACC Bond Referendum. I know first hand the positive impact North Iowa Area Community College has on the North Iowa area.

For 100 years they have been an important part of the Northern Iowa community. Their assistance greatly impacts the business community by offering OSHA training, grant assistance and general discussions of what's next in manufacturing and production.

As an owner of a manufacturing company, I look to NIACC to help train and educate the next generation work force. I see great advantages for our economy by continuing the Academies and Programs classes. Building skilled workers through the Tool & Die Program and Welding Technology Program will help train up prepared individuals to add to our workforce.

All of these services come together to have an important impact on our area. This is why I am supporting the NIACC Bond Referendum.

Allen Eden, Britt

