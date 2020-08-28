Hybrid learning plan is the wrong choice for Mason City: Letter

Lets examine the positives and negatives of this plan.
The negatives: The children ... The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends returning to the classrooms full time and state, "Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being and provide them with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits.”
The parents ... Schools act as a daycare for parents, and now they need to provide outside daycare three days/week while their children aren’t in school. Our community has mostly lower- to middle-income families where both parents must work to make financial ends meet. This puts additional financial and emotional strain on many of the families in our school district. A question arises from this ... Are daycares and daycare workers a safer haven against COVID-19 for children than classrooms and teachers? Obviously not, so why not have the children in school full time. Besides, if the children are going to catch and spread the virus, won’t they do it no matter if they spend 2 or 5 days in school? Keeping the children “socially distanced," even with smaller class sizes is laughable, according to the teachers I talked to.
The teachers ... I have visited with several teachers, all under the age of 50, and all have the desire to have the children back in the classrooms full time. All express deep reservations on how this hybrid learning plan will work. Any teacher uncomfortable with returning should be allowed to take a one-year furlough.
Winners ... None
After 6 months of the virus being around, the data and science shows that children are at very low risk of catching and spreading the virus, with very few deaths.
Pat Ropella, Mason City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!