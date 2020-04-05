Humanitarian crisis of a different sort: Letter

For the past two decades, Nigeria has suffered from terrorist-sponsored violence. Until recently, much of this was attributable to the actions of Boko Haram. Unfortunately, widespread poverty, political corruption, and the negative effects of climate change have made Nigeria a breeding ground for other terrorist organizations. One of these groups are radical Fulani militants. Since 2011, 6,000 Christians and more than 1,000 churches have been torched by Fulani militants. More than two million Nigerians have fled to other parts of the nation or to neighboring countries to escape the violence. The Nigerian people are in desperate need of help. Their president, Mohammadu Buhari, has done little to help stem the violence. In fact, so little attention has been paid to this humanitarian crisis that many are describing it as a “silent slaughter.”