Humanitarian crisis of a different sort: Letter

During this global pandemic, it’s easy to lose sight of other severe problems people face around the globe. I believe we can take the necessary precautions to address our current situation without ignoring evils like religious persecution and genocide.
For the past two decades, Nigeria has suffered from terrorist-sponsored violence. Until recently, much of this was attributable to the actions of Boko Haram. Unfortunately, widespread poverty, political corruption, and the negative effects of climate change have made Nigeria a breeding ground for other terrorist organizations. One of these groups are radical Fulani militants. Since 2011, 6,000 Christians and more than 1,000 churches have been torched by Fulani militants. More than two million Nigerians have fled to other parts of the nation or to neighboring countries to escape the violence. The Nigerian people are in desperate need of help. Their president, Mohammadu Buhari, has done little to help stem the violence. In fact, so little attention has been paid to this humanitarian crisis that many are describing it as a “silent slaughter.”
Unlike the COVID-19 crisis, there is a clear and direct path to addressing these atrocities. President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo can bring relief to the Nigerian crisis simply by appointing a U.S. special envoy to the Lake Chad region of Nigeria. Until the United States formally acknowledges the crisis, innocent people will continue to die.
John Lee, Mason City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!