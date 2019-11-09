{{featured_button_text}}

I have been following the Manly puppy mill account these months with concern about the alleged suffering of the pups.

A paragraph in the Oct. 17 episode especially caught my interest, "One of them had to be euthanized because he could not lead a happy and healthy life," she said.

This seems like a civilized treatment result for a helpless, incurable creature but it caused me exceeding heartache to know that helpless human infants are compelled to live our their purposeless, unhappy, painful lives through political interest.

Lois Reinsmoen, Manly

