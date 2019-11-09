I have been following the Manly puppy mill account these months with concern about the alleged suffering of the pups.
A paragraph in the Oct. 17 episode especially caught my interest, "One of them had to be euthanized because he could not lead a happy and healthy life," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
This seems like a civilized treatment result for a helpless, incurable creature but it caused me exceeding heartache to know that helpless human infants are compelled to live our their purposeless, unhappy, painful lives through political interest.
Lois Reinsmoen, Manly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.