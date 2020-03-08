How can that many people back Socialism?: Letter

Looking at the Super Tuesday primary results it’s scary to me that Bernie Sanders convinced 3.8 million voters that Socialism is a good idea. Twenty years ago no one would’ve guessed that a self-proclaimed Socialist would even be standing on a debate stage running for president or that every Democrat debate would be a competition about who can give away the most "free" stuff.

There are two political parties because you have two opposing economic philosophies. One that believes competition is a good thing and looks to the free market to solve problems and the other that looks to federal government to solve problems. Most of us that work outside the government bubble know that competition is what makes you better. All sports fans know that their favorite team is better because of competition and anyone that’s participated in competitive sports will get it.

Federal government doesn’t have competition which is why it continually takes a larger share of taxpayers' hard earned income and gets fatter and more inefficient. For that reason you only give government the things that the free market cannot possibly do. Health care is not one of them. The only time prices go up is when there is not enough competition – there is no exception. If you want prices in health care to go down you add more competition – you don’t remove it.