Hovland: Radical nonsense of the Democrats unveiled

Speaker Pelosi removing gender identity is offensive to me as a woman and a mother. “Mother” is the most sacred and important role in our society. She and the democratic party are erasing a most important role in human life. A mother carries life in her womb, giving life to a male or female. Her new gender rules are waging war on women. This goes beyond what government’s role is. The separation of Church and state is in the Constitution under the First Amendment which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

What Speaker Pelosi is attempting to do, is to change God’s word.

The Speaker of the House sets the tone and agenda. If this is any indication of what is to come down the pike, what a sad time for our country. The Democrats keep calling for unity. This is certainly division at its best. Christians across this country will not stand for this kind of government. Speaker Pelosi’s leadership will be closely monitored and you will see an uprising at the next election cycle. The Democrats lost 13 seats in the 2020 election and I predict many more seats will be lost in the future.