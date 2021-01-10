Hovland: Radical nonsense of the Democrats unveiled

Was the opening prayer on January 3, 2021, by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri who is also an ordained United Methodist pastor, a preview of what the country will be seeing from this side of the party? His closing of his prayer by saying “Amen” and “Awoman” was offensive to many. Was it for shock value, for his five minutes of fame, or is it condoned by the Democrats and the leaders of his party?
After Nancy Pelosi was narrowly elected as Speaker of the House, she introduced a new 45-page "House Rules" package for the 117th Congress, which was in a 217-206 party line vote and basically takes away all mention of any gender specific terms and pronouns, such as “man,” “woman,” “son,” “father,” “mother,” you get the picture. As Newt Gingrich tweeted, “the radical madness has begun.”
Also included in this package is a rule on budget. This rule came from New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which will make liberal priority issues eligible for the "emergency spending" clause. It will be for bills involving health, economic relief and global warming. As Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy stated, “The Democrats just destroyed over 100 years of representation in Congress. Nancy Pelosi wants to silence YOUR voice and consolidate what little power she has left. This is stupid. Signed, a father, son and brother.” Many other Republican leaders came out swinging and made public statements to the offensiveness of the opening prayer and to the new "House Rules" as well.
Speaker Pelosi removing gender identity is offensive to me as a woman and a mother. “Mother” is the most sacred and important role in our society. She and the democratic party are erasing a most important role in human life. A mother carries life in her womb, giving life to a male or female. Her new gender rules are waging war on women. This goes beyond what government’s role is. The separation of Church and state is in the Constitution under the First Amendment which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
What Speaker Pelosi is attempting to do, is to change God’s word.
The Speaker of the House sets the tone and agenda. If this is any indication of what is to come down the pike, what a sad time for our country. The Democrats keep calling for unity. This is certainly division at its best. Christians across this country will not stand for this kind of government. Speaker Pelosi’s leadership will be closely monitored and you will see an uprising at the next election cycle. The Democrats lost 13 seats in the 2020 election and I predict many more seats will be lost in the future.
My insight in politics and the Republican Party affirm that the Trump Republicans are not going anywhere. In fact, there are many patriots, Trumplicans, or whatever else you want to label them, who will be running for positions that are currently held by Democrats. President Trump brought out a whole new base who are actively involved in the political process. They are just getting started, and will not sit idly by quietly with such radical nonsense that we just saw in the first day of the 117th Congress.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.