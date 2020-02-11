Hope Americans understand what the Senate did last week: Letter

The unbelievable Senate tragedy that took place last week may turn out for the benefit of our country. One poll showed 89% disapproval of the Senate no vote on allowing additional witnesses and documents. Only 10% approved the vote.

I watched most of this Trump circus and could not believe what I was seeing and hearing. I hope all Americans understand that this was not a yes or no vote on guilt of Trump, but only to admit additional evidence or not for the trial. John Bolton is a life-long republican and is willing to testify. Can you ever have too much evidence? This is what's funny, yet sad. Democrats want to call important witnesses because they know Trump is guilty, and Republicans don't want more witnesses and documents because they also know Trump is guilty. I don't know how that could be more evident.

Much will be learned with the release of Bolton's book and other evidence that will come out now that the trial is over.

Plus, Trump has nine more months to screw up in this "reality show" of his, and he will.

Trump has great tenacity, but too bad he can't use it in a positive way for the American people instead of for his own political and personal benefit. I would certainly enjoy seeing his ugly butt get beat next fall.