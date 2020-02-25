Helping NIACC is helping ourselves: Letter
Helping NIACC is helping ourselves: Letter

I hope you will vote yes in helping our North Iowa Community College with its mission. I walk on campus most every day and at various times during the day.

In doing so I can observe the commitment and dedication of the staff, the quality of education provided to students, that come from all over. NIACC also has at its core, a commitment to the community. It is amazing to see first-hand how busy the NIACC resources are being used by community groups and organizations.

Because NIACC is so well used, it needs our help to invest in advancing innovation in its educational mission and for renovation to its much relied on infrastructure. Really, by helping NIACC we are helping ourselves. It is an amazing resource that we will rely on now and for years to come.

Ken Zimmerman, Mason City

