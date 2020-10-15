Hawkeye Harvest needs your help: Letter

Earlier this spring the United States Postal Service had to drop the annual Help Stamp Out Hunger food collection for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank due to the coronavirus.

It was hoped that the event might be rescheduled for this fall since it is the largest single food collection of the year for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Last year a total of $602 and 16,770 pounds of food and nonperishable items were collected by our local mail carriers.

Unfortunately the COVID-19 situation has made it no longer possible to do this in 2020.

We hope that those who have donated food or made a financial contribution in the past during Help Stamp Out Hunger might make a financial donation this year.

Whatever amount you provide will go a long ways to provide food and hope to our clients.

Your dollars go a long ways when we are able to purchase much of what we provide from the Food Bank of Iowa for just 16 cents a pound.

Even a small donation will go a long ways.

Please send your financial donations to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank P.O. Box 1565 Mason City, IA 50402.

Ozzie Ohl, Mason City

